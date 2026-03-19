Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GYRE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4%

Gyre Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $679.69 million, a PE ratio of 701.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GYRE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

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