Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 936,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 275,728 shares.The stock last traded at $33.3210 and had previously closed at $33.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GRDN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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