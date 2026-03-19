Groupama Asset Managment Sells 2,858 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Home Depot Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:HD opened at $330.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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