Groupama Asset Managment Sells 26,989 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,987,000 after buying an additional 727,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,338,000 after buying an additional 673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,983,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.

Natera Stock Down 0.3%

Natera stock opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,623 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $1,147,822.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $31,968,186.91. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $144,319.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,621,191.87. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $74,091,416. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.