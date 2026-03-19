Groupama Asset Managment Sells 23,010 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and market positioning — Intuitive reported a strong January quarter (beats on revenue and EPS, ~19% revenue growth year‑over‑year) and is pursuing lower‑cost da Vinci systems to target fast‑growing ambulatory surgery centers, which could expand procedure volume outside hospitals over time. No external link

Company fundamentals and market positioning — Intuitive reported a strong January quarter (beats on revenue and EPS, ~19% revenue growth year‑over‑year) and is pursuing lower‑cost da Vinci systems to target fast‑growing ambulatory surgery centers, which could expand procedure volume outside hospitals over time. Neutral Sentiment: Sector and competitive news with limited direct impact — other medtech product launches and approvals in the broader ecosystem (e.g., Merit Medical’s new esophageal stent) are being reported but do not directly displace Intuitive’s robotic surgery franchise. MMSI Launches Resilience TTS Stent for Esophageal Fistulas, Strictures

Sector and competitive news with limited direct impact — other medtech product launches and approvals in the broader ecosystem (e.g., Merit Medical’s new esophageal stent) are being reported but do not directly displace Intuitive’s robotic surgery franchise. Negative Sentiment: FDA regulatory flag — Intuitive was flagged by the FDA over a medical device issue, which raises near‑term regulatory and operational risk concerns; such notices can prompt customer caution, warranty/repair costs, or increased oversight that pressure sentiment. Intuitive Surgical flagged by FDA over medical device issue

FDA regulatory flag — Intuitive was flagged by the FDA over a medical device issue, which raises near‑term regulatory and operational risk concerns; such notices can prompt customer caution, warranty/repair costs, or increased oversight that pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst outlook softened — UBS cut its price target from $570 to $550 and set a “neutral” rating, reducing near‑term upside expectations and likely contributing to selling pressure; the new target still implies some upside versus current levels but reflects more cautious sentiment. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0%

ISRG opened at $477.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

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