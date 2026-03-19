Groupama Asset Managment Sells 11,719 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Ventas were worth $39,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 76.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VTR opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $88.37.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.