Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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