Groupama Asset Managment Has $68.08 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $68,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after buying an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,364,000 after acquiring an additional 219,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $916.88 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $866.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,029.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.25.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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