Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stake in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in XPO were worth $84,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Amundi increased its position in shares of XPO by 50.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPO by 7.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of XPO by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $220.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $156.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of XPO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO from $198.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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