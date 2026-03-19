Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.20.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $238.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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