Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 22,663 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Entergy were worth $52,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 5,466.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 46.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 44.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

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