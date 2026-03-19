Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10.

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Greggs plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol GGGSF, is a leading UK-based bakery chain specializing in freshly prepared food and beverage offerings. Established in 1939, the company has grown from a single bakery in Newcastle upon Tyne into one of Britain’s most recognized high-street brands. Greggs operates a network of more than 2,000 retail outlets, including stand-alone shops, in-store concessions, and kiosks situated in transport hubs and convenience locations across England, Scotland and Wales.

The company’s core product range centers on bakery items such as its iconic sausage rolls, pastries, and sweet treats, complemented by a selection of sandwiches, salads and hot and cold beverages.

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