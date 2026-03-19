Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 992,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 339,454 shares.The stock last traded at $126.36 and had previously closed at $126.95.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 163.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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