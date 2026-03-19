Goldentree Asset Management LP Has $40 Million Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO

Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Bausch + Lomb accounts for approximately 3.3% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.75% of Bausch + Lomb worth $40,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $251,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 966,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,095.50. This trade represents a 1.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP A Robert D. Bailey purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $250,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 231,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,913.50. This represents a 6.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $570,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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