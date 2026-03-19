Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys 111,037 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,037 shares during the period. United Parks & Resorts makes up approximately 5.7% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned about 2.44% of United Parks & Resorts worth $68,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $6,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $865,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $18,095,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 57.7% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $56.95.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 10.13%.The company had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.