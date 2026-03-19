Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 857,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 336,550 shares.The stock last traded at $100.25 and had previously closed at $100.23.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
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