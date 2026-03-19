Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 857,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 336,550 shares.The stock last traded at $100.25 and had previously closed at $100.23.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24.

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Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

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