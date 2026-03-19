GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,200. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00.
- On Friday, March 13th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,240,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,293,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $1,763,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,381,109.10.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.0%
NASDAQ:GCT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 555,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,852,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $3,578,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $952,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCT shares. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.
Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.
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