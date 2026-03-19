Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT) Announces Earnings Results

Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. Giftify had a negative return on equity of 56.95% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Giftify Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.45. Giftify has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Giftify in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Giftify

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Giftify stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Giftify worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Giftify

(Get Free Report)

Giftify, Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a US-based technology company specializing in digital gift solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality and corporate sectors. The company’s cloud-based platform enables brands and organizations to create, distribute and redeem e-gift cards and e-vouchers through multiple channels, including email, SMS and API integrations. By offering a turnkey solution for branded gifting campaigns, Giftify helps clients drive consumer acquisition, retention and incremental revenue.

Central to Giftify’s offering is a suite of management tools that enable real-time tracking of gift card inventory, performance analytics and customer engagement metrics.

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