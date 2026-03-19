Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,700 and last traded at GBX 3,615. 41,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 112,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,590.

Georgia Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,399.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,895.84. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64.

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Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 1,560.54 EPS for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 68.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Georgia Capital

About Georgia Capital

In other news, insider Irakli Giluari sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,000, for a total value of £1,800,000. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

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Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

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