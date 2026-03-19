George Ervin Perdue III Buys 20,300 Shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Stock

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director George Ervin Perdue III bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $249,081.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,592.68. This represents a 50.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:SDHC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

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Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $260.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.09 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 331,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

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Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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