General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

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General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 1,751,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. General Mills has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

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General Mills Company Profile

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General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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