GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $73,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after acquiring an additional 675,629 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $856.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.41. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $894.93.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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