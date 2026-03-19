GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $596,024,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,678,000 after buying an additional 6,982,441 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $533,655,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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