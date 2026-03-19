Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canerector Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 543.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,395 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $608.38 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.26. The firm has a market cap of $814.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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