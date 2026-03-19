Garde Capital Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700,674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $452,320,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,714,000 after acquiring an additional 568,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after acquiring an additional 411,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,990,000 after acquiring an additional 409,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

IWF opened at $437.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.67 and its 200-day moving average is $465.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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