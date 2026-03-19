Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 8,551 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 688.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,388,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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