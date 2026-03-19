GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 18,453 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $326.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

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