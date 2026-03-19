G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

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G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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