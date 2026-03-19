Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 1,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 454,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50.

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 7.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.51. The firm has a market cap of £14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.42.

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Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

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Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation. These services include antigen expression, antibody production, purification and sequencing, antibody humanisation using Fusion’s proprietary CDRx TM platform and the production of antibody generating stable cell lines to provide material for use in clinical trials.

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