Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on April 15th

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

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Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.68%.The business had revenue of $336.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

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Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial’s offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

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