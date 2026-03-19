Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

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Waste Management Trading Down 0.9%

WM opened at $233.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.56.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 56.42%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $4,171,464.31. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. This represents a 28.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Morris sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $1,955,413.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,625.92. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

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Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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