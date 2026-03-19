Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the quarter. SLB accounts for 1.7% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SLB were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SLB by 57.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SLB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on SLB from $52.30 to $56.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,627.90. The trade was a 37.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,735.60. This represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB Price Performance

SLB opened at $45.27 on Thursday. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

SLB Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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