Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $10,501,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $882,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $130.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.04.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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