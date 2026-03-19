Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $1.54 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,945,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,162,348,000 after purchasing an additional 816,243 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 618,550 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 943,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 581,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,028,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This represents a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,998.60. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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