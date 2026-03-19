Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 105.4% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

See Also

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