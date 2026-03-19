FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF $KNG Position Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 137.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 846.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

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FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of KNG opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3699 per share. This is a boost from FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options. KNG was launched on Mar 26, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report).

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