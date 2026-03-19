Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 628,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 814,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

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Institutional Trading of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3,793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHI was launched on Jul 27, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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