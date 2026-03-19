Fortis Frontier (LON:FORF) Issues Earnings Results

Fortis Frontier (LON:FORF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Fortis Frontier Price Performance

Shares of FORF stock remained flat at GBX 7.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortis Frontier news, insider Adam Reynolds acquired 50,000 shares of Fortis Frontier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £4,500. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Frontier Company Profile

Fortis Frontier plc (formerly MyHealthChecked plc) is an AIM Rule 15 cash shell focussed on delivering best value to shareholders in the long term.

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