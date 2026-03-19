FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF $CONY

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) by 1,592.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,681 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

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YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CONY opened at $30.77 on Thursday. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.4091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 5,778.0%.

(Free Report)

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report).

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