FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,246,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 50.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 35.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,194,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,489,000 after buying an additional 2,664,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 410,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 2,111,466 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 28.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 130.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 157,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,557.06. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 160,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,692.11. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,550. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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