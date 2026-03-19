FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,543 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,463,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,476,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $326.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $555.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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