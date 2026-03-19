FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of Cantor Equity Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEPO. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEPO stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

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