FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 980,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $259,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $9,491,144.10. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,742 shares of company stock valued at $41,498,888. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

See Also

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