FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2,197.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,026,108,000 after acquiring an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $881,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,122,000 after purchasing an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,032 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,350,084 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $292.00 to $280.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on First Solar from $312.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Guggenheim price target update

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating and trimmed its price target to $269 (from $312) — still implying sizable upside and signaling institutional conviction despite the cut. Positive Sentiment: Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Polen Capital investor letter

Polen Capital highlighted First Solar’s CdTe technology and favorable policy momentum (“One Big Beautiful Bill”), reinforcing the company’s competitive positioning in utility-scale solar. Positive Sentiment: Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Undervalued renewable energy roundup

Several media/analyst pieces continue to label FSLR undervalued on forward P/E metrics, which can attract value-focused buyers and support mean‑reversion. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Evercore ISI price target cut

Evercore ISI lowered its price target to $212 (from $241) but retained an In‑Line rating — a recalibration rather than a downgrade that may temper upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. InsiderTrades CAO sale

Small, routine insider sales were reported (e.g., CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares); such filings are common and often reflect personal liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. CFO Form 4

Concentrated executive selling: multiple senior officers — notably the CFO (large 14,106‑share sale), General Counsel and CEO — disclosed significant reductions in positions. Clustered large sales from top executives are amplifying negative sentiment and raising investor questions. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing legal risk and potential headline‑driven volatility that investors should monitor closely. Pomerantz investor alert

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $1,800,971.64. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,257. This represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $67,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,248. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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