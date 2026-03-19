FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 8,878 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 830.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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