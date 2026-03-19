FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

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Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $679.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Further Reading

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