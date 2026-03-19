FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.7870. Approximately 807,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,137,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.59.

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FMC Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry acquired 18,072 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,538.22. The trade was a 1,156.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FMC by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in FMC by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FMC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

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FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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