Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $83,197.70 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 65,510 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $83,197.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,061,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,484.73. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Michael Johnson sold 21,371 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $29,064.56.

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 173,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,371. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 125,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUX

Flux Power Company Profile

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Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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