Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Financial Survey

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Itm Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.30 -$48.31 million ($0.44) -36.34 Itm Power $33.35 million 16.12 -$58.30 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fluence Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Itm Power.

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itm Power has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and Itm Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 4 12 4 0 2.00 Itm Power 0 1 0 1 3.00

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Itm Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Itm Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -2.04% -10.10% -2.31% Itm Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Itm Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

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Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About Itm Power

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ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

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