Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price objective on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.05.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below
Five Below Stock Performance
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,036,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532,338.40. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $3,135,554 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Five Below News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat FY26 outlook — FIVE reported EPS of $4.31 vs. $4.00 consensus and revenue of $1.73B vs. $1.71B; holiday comps jumped (~15%) and management raised/beat full‑year expectations, citing store openings and strong demand. Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target lift — Telsey Advisory Group bumped its price target to $260 and kept an Outperform rating, adding sell‑side support for the rally. Five Below price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum in trading — FIVE saw notable premarket gains after the print as traders priced in strong holiday momentum and the company’s optimistic guidance. Why Five Below Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley stance — Analyst Simeon Gutman kept a Hold and $245 target, highlighting strong near‑term momentum but flagging valuation and slower longer‑term growth as reasons for caution. Balancing Strong Near-Term Momentum Against Valuation and Slowing Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target dispersion/consensus — Wall‑street targets remain mixed (median/consensus near ~$205–$216), so while momentum is strong, some upside depends on how durable guidance and margins prove across 2026. Five Below Receives $205.75 Consensus Target Price
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation questions — Reports show meaningful insider sales activity and some analysts warn valuation is rich relative to longer‑term growth, which could limit upside if execution or comps slip. Five Below climbs as traders position for after-hours earnings and upbeat holiday momentum
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/inflation risk — Hotter‑than‑expected PPI prints increase the risk of cost pressure or tighter consumer spending, a potential headwind for discretionary retailers if sustained. February PPI Hotter-Than-Expected
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.
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