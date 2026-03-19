Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price objective on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.05.

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Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $212.47 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $229.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.41. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,036,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532,338.40. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $3,135,554 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

About Five Below

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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